China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties- Chinese foreign min

Reuters
30 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is displayed on a screen as he attends via video link a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China 7 March 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China and Russia are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday following a meeting in China with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Wang said bilateral ties had withstood new tests amid the changing international situation but had maintained the "correct" direction of development, and reaffirmed China's support for continued peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

