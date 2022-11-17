China revises rules to regulate online comments

China

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:17 am

Related News

China revises rules to regulate online comments

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:17 am
A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday said it would revise its rules that will require operators of online and social media accounts to strengthen their review and management of comments left on their pages.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that account operators should set up and improve their systems to review comments, and be ready to report illegal and undesirable information to the regulator.

Public account producers and operators who provide services for follow-up comments are also required to assess the credibility of the account users making those comments, reasonably set up management rights and offer technical support, according to the statement.

The regulator did not specify penalties for rule violations.

In June, CAC proposed an addition to the existing rules, urging platforms to take action against holders of public accounts that disseminate "illegal or bad content", such as by issuing warnings or deleting their posts, and report such incidents to the regulator in a timely manner.

The original rules date back to 2017.

The announcement comes as Chinese authorities are tightening their policing of the internet and what topics the public is allowed to discuss. Social media platforms such as WeChat and Weibo regularly block or delete posts and comments.

The amendments to existing rules will be effective from 15 Dec, it said.

World+Biz

china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The putrid smell is overwhelming, and discoloured polybags are abundant. But behind the wall of waste is the Shib Bari Pukur, which used to be a 9.5 decimal pond. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Mountains of waste overwhelm Gazipur city’s centuries-old ponds

1h | Panorama
UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

12h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

13h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday