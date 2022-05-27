China reports surplus in international goods trade

China reports surplus in international goods trade

Xinhua
27 May, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:28 pm
Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

China reported a surplus in its international goods trade in April, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Friday.

Goods exports came in at 1.6666 trillion yuan (about 247.3 billion US dollars) last month, and imports at 1.3568 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 309.9 billion yuan.

In April, China saw a deficit of 42.9 billion yuan in international trade in services.

The total imports and exports of China's international goods and services trade came in at 3.4427 trillion yuan in April, basically unchanged from the same period last year. 

china / China Trade

