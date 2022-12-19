China removes former industry minister Xiao Yaqing from post for bribery - anti-graft watchdog

FILE PHOTO: The director of China's state assets regulator Xiao Yaqing speaks to the media after his news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing, China March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China's former industry minister Xiao Yaqing was expelled from the Communist Party for bribery and relieved of his government duties, China's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.

Xiao, 62, will be demoted to a lower-level position and arrangements will be made for his retirement, The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website. He was put under investigation for suspected violations of discipline and law in July.

The ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) oversees a vast swathe of the economy, from next-generation telecoms to semiconductors, vaccine production and electric vehicles.