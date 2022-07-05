China probes 1990s case of baby taken from parents that sparked outrage online

China

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 04:34 pm

Related News

China probes 1990s case of baby taken from parents that sparked outrage online

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 04:34 pm
A man braving the wind walks past the Chinese flag on the Tiananmen Square, before the opening session of the Chinese People&#039;s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man braving the wind walks past the Chinese flag on the Tiananmen Square, before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China has suspended two health officials in the southern region of Guangxi as authorities investigate the case of a baby boy taken from his parents by local government officials in the 1990s, an incident that provoked a torrent of criticism online.

The case, which was among those drawing the largest number of comments on Chinese social media, comes amid a crackdown on abduction and trafficking of women after public uproar about incidents of women chained or caged by men who bought them. read more

The boy's parents, Tang Yueying and Deng Zhensheng, filed a petition for police in the county of Quanzhou to investigate their son's whereabouts after he was taken more than 22 years ago, under a one-child policy prevailing at the time.

In comments on social media platform Weibo posted on Tuesday, Tang said the local health bureau to which their case had been transferred had said the baby was taken away because of a "social adjustment" policy under the one-child rule.

The bureau said it refused to recognise the case as human trafficking, a description used by many who commented online.

China only relaxed in 2016 its one-child policy that had banned births of more than one child from 1980. During that period, authorities routinely enforced family planning measures, including fines, to punish illegal births.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Guilin city government said Quanzhou's health bureau chief and vice chief had been suspended from work as an investigation was underway.

The Quanzhou health bureau and the Guilin city government did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters seeking comment.

Reuters was not able to contact the parents directly to seek comment.

A prolific Chinese commentator and former editor of the state-backed Global Times, Hu Xijin, weighed into the issue on Weibo, calling the "social adjustment" policy harmful.

"If Quanzhou county did engage in a unified social adjustment of additional children born more than 20 years ago, it would be obviously wrong and very inhumane, according to people's understanding today," he said in a posting.

World+Biz

china / China baby care

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

5h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

7h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Movies to watch out for this Eid

Movies to watch out for this Eid

1h | Videos
Sanko Optical Company is producing world class lenses in the country

Sanko Optical Company is producing world class lenses in the country

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

6h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh