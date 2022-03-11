China Premier calls Ukraine situation 'disconcerting', urges support for ceasefire talks

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China 5 March 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese Premier Li said on Friday the Ukraine situation was "disconcerting" and that it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks.

Speaking at a news conference at the close of an annual parliamentary session, Li did not directly answer Reuters' questions about whether China will refrain from condemning Russia no matter what that country does, or whether China is prepared to provide further economic and financial support for Russia as it faces sanctions.