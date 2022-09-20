China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists

China

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 10:34 am

Related News

China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 10:34 am
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's government issued draft rules aimed at making it easier for some foreigners to enter China for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border.

Travel groups organised by tour agencies in border areas in China can choose their port of entry and exit "flexibly", the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Monday, without giving specifics on locations and dates.

China has shut its borders to foreign tourists since the outbreak of the new coronavirus in 2020, with only specific groups of foreign nationals allowed to enter the country, such as those holding certain work visas.

In recent months, rules have gradually been relaxed, from resuming more direct flights between China and some countries to allowing foreign students with valid residence permits to enter China. Quarantine for foreign arrivals has also been reduced.

China shares a border with more than 10 countries including Russia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Chinese cities along the border are often hit by imported cases of COVID-19 linked to overland crossings of both foreigners and Chinese nationals.

"I think cross-border tourism will recover, though I can't predict when," said Yang Jinsong, head of the international tourism institute at China Tourism Academy, a state think-tank.

"It depends on the COVID situation and the effects of virus control measures, which the tourism department can't decide."

World+Biz

china / China tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

1h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

2h | Videos
What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

3h | Videos
Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

3h | Videos
Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination