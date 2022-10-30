China passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades

China

Reuters
30 October, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

China passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades

Reuters
30 October, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 02:36 pm
FILE PHOTO: Women talk at West Kowloon Cultural District near the Victoria Harbour during sunset in Hong Kong, China October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
FILE PHOTO: Women talk at West Kowloon Cultural District near the Victoria Harbour during sunset in Hong Kong, China October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

China passed legislation on Sunday aimed at giving women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days after the bill was submitted to the country's top legislature after a third revision and extensive public input.

The legislation comes as activists have expressed concern about increasing government rhetoric on the value of traditional women's roles, and what some see as setbacks for women's rights and more restrictive attitudes towards abortion.

It's not yet clear to what extent those more conservative attitudes will be reflected in the new law. No details on the legislation beyond its adoption were immediately available.

It is the first time in nearly 30 years that the law on women's protection was changed. Titled "Women's Rights and Interests Protection Law", the bill was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday. The NPC announced the legislation had passed on its website.

Tens of thousands of people had sent in suggestions for what wanted to see in the legislation, the NPC said on its website.

Official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday that the legislation "strengthens the protection of the rights and interests of disadvantaged groups such as poor women, elderly women, and disabled women".

According to Xinhua, employers will be held to account if women's labour and social security rights and interests are violated, while obstructing the rescue of trafficked and kidnapped women will be specified as an offence.

The responsibility of local authorities to rescue trafficked and abducted women will also be set out, Xinhua said.

Images posted online early this year of a woman in chains caused outrage and stirred debate about the handling of human trafficking, particularly in rural areas where the issue has been documented for years.

World+Biz

china / women right

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

22h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

17h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

17h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

18h | Videos
Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 