China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

Reuters
23 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 10:54 am

China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

It has also cut back on homework and banned after-school tutoring for major subjects during the weekend and holidays, concerned about the heavy academic burden on overwhelmed children

Reuters
23 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 10:54 am
Children leave a school in Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 20, 2021. Photo :BSS/AFP
Children leave a school in Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 20, 2021. Photo :BSS/AFP

China has passed an education law that seeks to cut the "twin pressures" of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

Beijing has exercised a more assertive paternal hand this year, from tacking the addiction of youngsters to online games, deemed a form of "spiritual opium", to clamping down on "blind" worship of internet celebrities.

China's parliament said on Monday it would consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit "very bad behaviour" or commit crimes.

The new law, which has not been published in full, makes local governments responsible for ensuring that the twin pressures are reduced and asks parents to arrange their children's' time to account for reasonable rest and exercise, thereby reducing pressure, said the agency, and avoiding overuse of the internet.

In recent months, the education ministry has limited gaming hours for minors, allowing them to play online for one hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

It has also cut back on homework and banned after-school tutoring for major subjects during the weekend and holidays, concerned about the heavy academic burden on overwhelmed children.

