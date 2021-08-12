China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo port over virus case

China

BSS/AFP
12 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:03 pm

Related News

China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo port over virus case

Chinese port workers are routinely tested for Covid

BSS/AFP
12 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:03 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Authorities in China have suspended operations at a terminal in the world's third busiest cargo port after a worker was infected with the coronavirus.

The closure of a key terminal at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port on the east coast, which handled almost 1.2 billion tons in 2020, reflects China's determination to squash its worst coronavirus outbreak in months no matter the economic costs.

The worker at the port's Meishan terminal tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, Ningbo city officials said.

The company "immediately stopped production work and closed the port area," as soon as the infection was detected, Jiang Yipeng, the CEO of Meidong Container Terminal, which operates the Meishan zone, said.

The worker had been fully vaccinated and it remains unclear how they became infected.

Meishan terminal is a newly built area of the expanded port and is its second mega-terminal, with capacity for 10 million containers, state media reported.

Almost 2,000 front-line workers at Ningbo-Zhoushan port have been placed under "closed management" -- effectively unable to leave the port -- as a result of the infection, Chinese media reported.

Chinese port workers are routinely tested for Covid.

The latest closure threatens further disruption to the stretched global shipping network, which worsened after a typhoon hit China's east coast last month.

The global shipping network is facing its biggest stress test in memory, as soaring demand for goods from Western consumers amid the pandemic puts pressure on Chinese exporters facing strict domestic virus controls.

In May, a worker at Yantian port in the southern trade hub of Shenzhen tested positive for the virus, halting port operations for one month in a move which caused huge shipping delays.

After keeping the coronavirus largely under control since mid-2020, China is now battling its worst outbreak in months, driven by the Delta variant.

China reported 81 new cases Thursday, of which 38 were local transmissions.

Domestic transmissions surpassed 100 on Tuesday -- the first time since January.

Officials have said many of those infected had already been vaccinated.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

china / Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie