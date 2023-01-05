China to open border with Hong Kong for first time in 3 years on Sunday

China

Reuters
05 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 07:19 pm

Related News

China to open border with Hong Kong for first time in 3 years on Sunday

Reuters
05 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 07:19 pm
A general view of village houses at Hong Kong border facing the skyscrapers in Shenzhen, in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of village houses at Hong Kong border facing the skyscrapers in Shenzhen, in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

China will reopen the border with its special administrative region of Hong Kong on Sunday for the first time in three years, as it accelerates the unwinding of stringent Covid rules that have battered its economic growth.

The opening will bring the resumption of quarantine-free travel between the financial hub and the mainland, although it would be done in a "gradual and orderly" way, China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a notice on Thursday.

China is set to reopen to the world on Sunday, welcoming international travellers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time since 2020, even as infections surge after it scrapped its Covid curbs.

Short of imposing a city-wide lockdown, Hong Kong closely followed China's tough zero-Covid policy until the middle of 2022 when it began to ease some of restrictions.

The former British colony dropped all of its Covid rules in December but masks remain mandatory except while exercising.

Hong Kong and China have trailed most of the world in easing tough Covid precautions and the border reopening was postponed several times over the past year because of Covid outbreaks in one place or the other.

Hong Kong leader John Lee told reporters on Thursday a maximum of 60,000 people a day from either Hong Kong or China could cross the border from Jan. 8. People would need to make a reservation online to cross land borders, while ferries and flights are subject to ticket availability.

"Entering mainland via Hong Kong becomes a very realistic and feasible choice," Lee said. "In terms of attracting foreign investment and talents it will bring a very positive effect."

Lee said the government will make an announcement about border crossing arrangements between Hong Kong and the gambling hub of Macau at a later date.

People in Hong Kong have only been able to reach the mainland via the city's airport or just two check-points, one at Shenzhen Bay and the other via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge.

Most other border points including the West Kowloon high speed rail terminus have been closed since early 2020.

Before the coronavirus emerged in China in late 2019, there were more than 236 million passenger trips over their border a year, government data showed.

China will no longer require people to present Covid tests upon arrival in the mainland from Hong Kong, while China will issue special tourism and business visas for mainland residents to visit Hong Kong from 8 January, the office said.

China will also increase flights between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, it said.

Hong Kong residents have flocked to clinics to get vaccinated against Covid ahead of the border reopening, which some fear could bring a surge in both infections and demand for mRNA vaccines that are not widely available in the mainland.

 

World+Biz

china / hong kong / Border Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

9h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

9h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

11h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

2h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

1h | TBS Stories
Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget