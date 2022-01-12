China new bank loans hit record $3.13 trln in 2021, despite drop in Dec

China

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 03:57 pm

Related News

China new bank loans hit record $3.13 trln in 2021, despite drop in Dec

China's economy got off to a strong start in 2021 as activity continued to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, but it has lost steam in recent months due to a property market downturn

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 03:57 pm
Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing July 26, 2010. Photo :Reuters
Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing July 26, 2010. Photo :Reuters

Highlights:

* Dec new loans 1.13 trln yuan vs f'cast 1.25 trln yuan

* Dec M2 money supply +9.0% y/y, vs f'cast of +8.7%

* Dec TSF 2.37 trln yuan, vs f'cast 2.45 trln yuan

* C.bank may opt for modest easing to underpin growth

New bank lending in China fell more than expected in December from the previous month, but lending for the full year of 2021 set a record, as the central bank maintained policy support to cushion the slowing economy.

Chinese banks extended 1.13 trillion yuan ($177.56 billion) in new yuan loans in December, down from 1.27 trillion yuan in November and falling short of analysts' expectations, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.25 trillion yuan in December. The tally was lower than 1.27 trillion yuan a year earlier.

However, new bank lending hit a record 19.95 trillion yuan for the year, up 1.6% from 19.63 trillion yuan in 2020 -- the previous record -- and equivalent to more than the gross domestic product of the United Kingdom.

China's economy got off to a strong start in 2021 as activity continued to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, but it has lost steam in recent months due to a property market downturn, curbs on industrial pollution and strict Covid-19 curbs which have hit consumer confidence and spending.

To shore up flagging growth, the central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks on Dec. 15, its second such move in 2021, releasing 1.2 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity to bolster business activity.

The central bank also cut the rates on its relending facility by 25 basis points (bps) to support the rural sector and small firms.

Most analysts expect further cuts in the RRR this year, with some also pencilling in cuts in policy rates if activity continues to cool. More aggressive rate cuts are not expected in China, however, especially as the US Federal Reserve looks ready to start raising rates soon, which could lead to capital outflows from emerging markets.

The property downturn is expected to continue into the first half of this year, with the recent local spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant posing a fresh challenge.

China will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy in 2022. It will keep economic operations within a reasonable range in 2022, said the Politburo, the country's top-decision making body.

"Debt to GDP was aggressively reduced by 10% points in 2021, but with growth decelerating to below policymakers' comfort zone, policy makers have clearly pivoted to an outright easing mode," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note earlier this week.

Broad M2 money supply grew 9.0% from a year earlier, central bank data showed, above estimates of 8.7% forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 8.5% in November from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.6% in December from a year earlier compared with 11.7% growth in November. Analysts had expected 11.7% growth.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, quickened to 10.3% in December from a year earlier and from 10.1% in November.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In December, TSF fell to 2.37 trillion yuan from 2.61 trillion yuan in November. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected December TSF of 2.45 trillion yuan.

($1 = 6.3641 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Top News / World+Biz

china / new / bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

3h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

5h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

55m | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

1h | Videos
Health Benefits of Malta

Health Benefits of Malta

1h | Videos
Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found