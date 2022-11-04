China may soon shorten quarantine for inbound travellers- sources

China

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

China may soon shorten quarantine for inbound travellers- sources

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 06:35 pm
FILE PHOTO: Travellers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak walk past retail shops at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
FILE PHOTO: Travellers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak walk past retail shops at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China may soon shorten Covid-19 quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from the current 10 days to seven or eight days, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Under the new rule, arrivals would need to spend five days in a quarantine facility and a further two or three days at home, one of the sources said, compared with the current requirement of seven days in a facility, typically a hotel, and a further three days under home monitoring.

Such a move would follow China's decision in June to slash quarantine time for inbound travellers by half. Health officials at the time said the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant allowed for shorter quarantine times.

Chinese health authorities are set to hold a news conference on Saturday on Covid-19 prevention, according to a notice saying that officials from the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention would attend. No other details were immediately available.

China's National Health Commission did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Travel in and out of China has plunged as the country pursues "dynamic Covid zero" policies that include mandatory quarantine and RT-PCR tests for travellers upon arrival. International flights to and from China are at a small fraction of pre-Covid levels.

Coronavirus chronicle / World+Biz

Covid quarantine / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

7h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

5h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

10h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

7h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

10h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested