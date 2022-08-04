China made multiple incursions of median line; Taiwan deployed missile systems to track

China

Reuters
04 August, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 12:22 pm

A man watches a CCTV news broadcast, showing a fighter jet during joint military operations near Taiwan by the Chinese People&#039;s Liberation Army&#039;s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command, at a shopping center in Beijing, China, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man watches a CCTV news broadcast, showing a fighter jet during joint military operations near Taiwan by the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command, at a shopping center in Beijing, China, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese navy ships and military aircraft briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Around 10 Chinese navy ships crossed the median line and remained in the area from Wednesday night through midday on Thursday, and multiple Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed the median line on Thursday morning, said the person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Taiwan deployed missile systems to track Chinese air force activity near the median line and Taiwanese navy ships remained close to the median line to monitor Chinese navy activity, the person said.

