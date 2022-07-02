China to loosen entry restrictions on US citizens, transit via 3rd country now permitted

China

Reuters
02 July, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 08:48 am

Related News

China to loosen entry restrictions on US citizens, transit via 3rd country now permitted

Reuters
02 July, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 08:48 am
Medical staff members check the temperature of people as they enter at Capital Airport, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Beijing, China, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Medical staff members check the temperature of people as they enter at Capital Airport, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Beijing, China, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China will loosen entry restrictions on US citizens, allowing entrance in case of transit via a third country, notices issued late on Friday by the Chinese embassy in Washington said, relaxing rules imposed in Beijing's drive to curb Covid-19.

China's "dynamic Covid zero" policy, which aims to minimise the risk of infected travellers arriving from abroad, has resulted in many barriers to international travel, from restrictions on the issue and renewal of passports for Chinese citizens to tough quarantine requirements upon arrival.

According to an updated policy statement, US citizens with valid negative Covid test results looking to enter China may now apply for and receive a green health code for travel in from either the United States or a third country. In the past, the embassy would only grant the codes to US citizens flying directly from the United States.

China has loosened the same restrictions recently for citizens of other countries.

The restrictions, coupled with a limited number of direct flights from the United States to China, caused ticket prices to cost as much as $10,000.

The changes follow a similar slight relaxation of Covid testing rules for people arriving in China from countries including the United States announced on May 18. 

World+Biz / USA

China-US / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

16m | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

22h | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

23h | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

21h | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

22h | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

23h | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation