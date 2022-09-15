China lodges complaint as US Senate panel advances Taiwan bill

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States, after a US Senate panel advanced legislation that would enhance US military support for Taiwan.

If the bill continues to go forward, it would affect US-China relations, Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular media briefing.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 by 17-5, despite concerns about the bill in US President Joe Biden's administration and anger about the measure from Beijing.