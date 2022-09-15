China lodges complaint as US Senate panel advances Taiwan bill

China

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 01:57 pm

Related News

China lodges complaint as US Senate panel advances Taiwan bill

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 01:57 pm
China lodges complaint as US Senate panel advances Taiwan bill

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States, after a US Senate panel advanced legislation that would enhance US military support for Taiwan.

If the bill continues to go forward, it would affect US-China relations, Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular media briefing.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 by 17-5, despite concerns about the bill in US President Joe Biden's administration and anger about the measure from Beijing. 

Top News / World+Biz

china / USA / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

6h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

8h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

5h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

5h | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

19h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation