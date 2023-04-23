China likely finalised world's first hyperloop destinations, says SCMP report

TBS Report
23 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 02:31 pm

Photo: Collected from SCMP
China is likely to build its first hyperloop train line between Shanghai and Hangzhou, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP) citing to the nation's top engineering and rail design institutes.

According to the SCMP report, the 150km-long in-vacuum tunnel will allow maglev trains to travel at speeds of up to 1,000km per hour. 

Citing scientists involved in the project in a report published in the Chinese-language journal Railway Standard Design on 17 April, SCMP said the Chinese Academy of Engineering and rail authorities commissioned a "comprehensive assessment on the candidate construction sites for ultra-high speed pipeline maglev system demonstration line", and the two richest cities in the east coast emerged as winners.

The academy is responsible for providing scientific and technological advice to the Chinese government.

Top scientists and engineers from the academy are directly involved in the conception, design and construction of the nation's largest infrastructure projects.

Zhang Yunjiao, a senior engineer with the state-owned China Railway Engineering Design and Consulting Group in Beijing, led the assessment team.

An ultra-high-speed pipeline maglev system – more commonly known as a hyperloop – was first proposed by entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2013. The transport system uses vacuum-sealed tubes to transport passengers and cargo.

China has taken the idea seriously because it has the potential to revolutionise transport and provide a faster, more efficient way to move people and goods.

