China likely to boost oil products exports into early 2023, support economy

China

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 05:40 pm

Related News

China likely to boost oil products exports into early 2023, support economy

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
An aerial view shows tugboats helping a crude oil tanker to berth at an oil terminal, off Waidiao Island in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China July 18, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS
An aerial view shows tugboats helping a crude oil tanker to berth at an oil terminal, off Waidiao Island in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China July 18, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Chinese refiners are likely to boost refined oil products exports in the last two months of 2022 and into early 2023 after receiving the biggest allocation from Beijing this year, trade sources and analysts said on Monday.

The increase in Chinese exports is likely to help stabilise global oil markets and partly replace supplies from Russia which will be hit by European Union embargoes in coming months.

It also allows the world's No. 2 refiner to tap excess refining capacity and boost exports when its economy is struggling for growth after narrowly avoiding a contraction in the second quarter and the decline in the yuan to a 14-year low.

"A ramp-up in product exports from China will support energy-starved oil markets considerably as there are concerns about an impending EU embargo on Russian supplies," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity and currency research at Religare Broking.

Sachdeva said boosting exports amid waning consumption demand will also support the battered Chinese economy.

The quotas include 13.25 million tonnes of refined products - normally gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel - and 1.75 million tonnes of low-sulphur marine fuel. 

The new issue, the single largest allotment of 2022, takes total allotments of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel combined for 2022 to 37.25 million tonnes, on par with 2021.

Between January and August, China exported about 16.4 million tonnes of refined fuel, which included 7.56 million tonnes of gasoline, 5.54 million tonnes of jet fuel and 3.25 million tonnes of diesel, customs data showed.

China's refined oil product exports fell in 2022 as Beijing scaled back export quota issuance

Consultancy FGE estimated that refiners had around 7 million tonnes of quotas left from the previous four batches by end-September.

"Together with the new quotas, refiners have more than 20 million tonnes of quotas for fourth quarter," FGE analysts said in a note.

Refiners would likely need to raise exports to near 2 million bpd over November and December to meet the allotments but high freight costs and weak gasoline export margins may prevent refiners from fully utilising the quotas by year-end, FGE said.

Citi analysts said Chinese monthly exports could double to 4-5 million tonnes in November-December.

Chinese refiners are also expected to ramp up diesel exports by the most because it has the highest profit compared with gasoline and jet fuel which could tighten domestic supplies, analysts said.

Asia refining margins drop after China issues largest batch of oil products export quota in 2022

"The seasonal tightness in the domestic gasoil market will limit the upside to gasoil exports until second-half November," FGE said. China's diesel demand rise seasonally in fourth quarter from autumn harvest and a lifting of a fishing ban.

Chinese refineries, especially state-owned refiners, will have to ramp up output to at least 82%, and teapots to around 60% if they were to utilise 80% of the issued quotas by year-end, estimates by local consultancy Longzhong showed.

Operating rates by state refiners and teapots were at 75.87% and 57.54% respectively in late September, insufficient to meet rising domestic demand and fulfil the 15 million tonnes quota, Longzhong's analyst Ding Xu said.

World+Biz

china / Oil export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

3h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

8h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

8h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

1h | Videos
Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

6h | Videos
Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

9h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch