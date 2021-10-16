Shenzhou-13 astronauts enter space station core module

China

BSS/XINHUA
16 October, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 11:06 am

Related News

Shenzhou-13 astronauts enter space station core module

The trio is the second batch of crew in China's space station

BSS/XINHUA
16 October, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 11:06 am
A general view of the Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China&#039;s second crewed mission to build its own space station, before its launch at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A general view of the Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, before its launch at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The three Chinese astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship entered the country's space station core module Tianhe on Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

After Shenzhou-13 successfully completed a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the space station complex, which is composed of the core module Tianhe and the cargo crafts Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3, the Shenzhou-13 crew entered the orbital capsule from the return capsule of the spaceship.

After a series of preparations, Zhai Zhigang opened the hatch of the Tianhe core module. At 9:58 a.m. (Beijing Time), Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu entered the core module one by one.

The trio is the second batch of crew in China's space station. Wang Yaping is the first female astronaut onboard the station.

They will carry out relevant work as planned, the CMSA said.

Top News / World+Biz

china / space station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

18h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate