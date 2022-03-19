China inks new rules on supervision of military equipment purchase contracts

China

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 05:47 pm

Related News

China inks new rules on supervision of military equipment purchase contracts

The announcement came one day after President Xi Jinping had a video call with his US counterpart Joe Biden during which they discussed the Ukraine war

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 05:47 pm
A military vehicle carrying a WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone travels past Tiananmen Square during military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People&#039;s Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019/ Reuters
A military vehicle carrying a WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone travels past Tiananmen Square during military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019/ Reuters

China inked new rules on the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The announcement came one day after President Xi Jinping had a video call with his US counterpart Joe Biden during which they discussed the Ukraine war.

During the call, Biden warned China against supporting Russia's attack on Ukraine. Biden also said China, which has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, makes its own decisions.

The rules aim to improve efficiency in the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts and make sure good quality equipment is delivered to the army, Xinhua said, without giving specific details.

The rules will come into effect on 20 March.

Top News / World+Biz

china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2h | Videos
Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

2h | Videos
Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

5h | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh