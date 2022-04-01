China hopes Pakistan’s political parties to uphold country’s interests

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the Chinese government encouraged all political parties in Pakistan to remain unified and promote the country's growth and stability.

While responding to a question about no-confidence move against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition, Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, reports The News.

Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said, "China is committed to non-interference policy, adding that as an all weather strategic cooperative partner and friendly neighbour of Pakistan, it is our sincere hope that all parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the major interest of country's developments and stability."