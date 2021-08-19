China hopes for a new Afghan regime, breaking ties with terrorists

China

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 02:50 pm

Related News

China hopes for a new Afghan regime, breaking ties with terrorists

Noting that China is Afghanistan's largest neighboring country, Hua said China has always respected Afghanistan's sovereign independence and territorial integrity, adhered to non-interference in its internal affairs, and pursued a friendly policy toward all Afghan people

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.. Photo :Reuters
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.. Photo :Reuters

China looks for a moderate religious policy from the Afghan Taliban and hopes it will break ties with all kind of international terrorist forces.

China encourages it to cooperate with other political parties to work in an open and inclusive framework and pursue a friendly foreign policy, particularly developing friendly relations with neighboring countries, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing, reports People's Daily.

She said the new Afghan regime should constrain and crack down on terrorist groups including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, in order to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a gathering place for terrorist and extremist forces again.

Noting that China is Afghanistan's largest neighboring country, Hua said China has always respected Afghanistan's sovereign independence and territorial integrity, adhered to non-interference in its internal affairs, and pursued a friendly policy toward all Afghan people.

"For a long time, China has maintained contact with the Afghan Taliban based on full respect for the national sovereignty of Afghanistan and the will of various factions in the country, and played a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Afghan issue," she said.

In the past few months alone, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted the second China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting and the fourth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue, attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) -Afghanistan Contact Group foreign ministers' meeting. Wang also had close communication and interaction with important stakeholders on the Afghan issue including Russia, Pakistan, the United States, Central Asian countries, the European Union, Iran, and Turkey.

On July 28, Wang Yi met with the visiting delegation led by head of the Afghan Taliban political committee Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin. Wang expressed the hope that the Afghan Taliban would prioritize the national interests, hold high the banner of peace talks, set the goal of peace, build a positive image and pursue an inclusive policy.

"China will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with all parties concerned to push for an early end to the war in Afghanistan and achieve lasting peace," Hua said.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Taliban / Afghan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

21h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

21h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

21h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes