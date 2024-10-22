China holds live-fire drills opposite Taiwan

China

AP/UNB
22 October, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 12:56 pm

The live fire drills were being held near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 9 am to 1 pm, according to a notice from the Maritime Safety Administration

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard stand alert as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocks their way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard stand alert as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocks their way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo

China is holding live-fire drills off the coast of its southern Fujian province facing Taiwan, just a week after a massive air-and-sea drill it called punishment for Taiwan's president rejecting Beijing's claims of sovereignty.

The live fire drills were being held near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 9 am to 1 pm, according to a notice from the Maritime Safety Administration. It warned ships to avoid the area. It did not offer additional details.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said China's drills were part of an annual exercise and was tracking them. "It cannot be ruled out that it is one of the ways to expand the deterrent effect in line with the dynamics in the Taiwan Strait," the statement added.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island that Beijing claims is part of China. Tensions around the issue has flared in recent years. China has increased its presence in the waters and skies around Taiwan. It now increasingly sends large amounts of warplanes and navy vessels in military exercises near Taiwan and its coast guard carries out patrols.

Last week, China held a one-day military exercise aimed at practising the "sealing off of key ports and key areas." Taiwan counted a record one-day total of 153 aircraft, 14 navy vessels, and 12 Chinese government ships.

In response to Chinese moves, the US has continued to host what it calls "freedom of navigation" transits through the Taiwan Strait. On Sunday, the destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver transited the narrow band of ocean that separates China and Taiwan.

Germany sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait last month as it seeks to increase its defence engagement in the Asia-Pacific region.

