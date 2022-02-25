China hits back at Biden assertion of 'stain' over Ukraine

25 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:19 pm

China hits back at Biden assertion of 'stain' over Ukraine

It was countries that interfered in the domestic affairs of others that would see their reputations stained: Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China, 9 November, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's foreign ministry hit back on Friday against US President Joe Biden's comment that any country that backed Russia's invasion would be "stained by association", saying that it was countries that interfered in the domestic affairs of others that would see their reputations stained.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing.

