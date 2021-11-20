China has given 76.3% of population complete Covid-19 vaccine doses

China

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

China has given 76.3% of population complete Covid-19 vaccine doses

A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:19 pm
A nurse holds a syringe containing a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine made by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), at a vaccination center during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A nurse holds a syringe containing a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine made by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), at a vaccination center during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China had given 76.3% of its population complete Covid-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their Covid vaccination, the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said in a news briefing.

A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose, Wu said.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

china / Covid -19 / Population / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  