China has given 76.3% of population complete Covid-19 vaccine doses

China had given 76.3% of its population complete Covid-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.
A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their Covid vaccination, the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said in a news briefing.
A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose, Wu said.