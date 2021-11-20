China has given 76.3% of population complete Covid-19 vaccine doses

A nurse holds a syringe containing a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine made by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), at a vaccination center during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China had given 76.3% of its population complete Covid-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their Covid vaccination, the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said in a news briefing.

A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose, Wu said.