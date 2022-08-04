China foreign minister calls Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'manic', 'irrational'

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "manic, irresponsible and highly irrational" action by the United States, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Wang, speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, said China has made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but will never allow its core interests to be hurt.

China's current and future measures are necessary and timely defensive countermeasures, carefully considered and evaluated, aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and security, in line with international and domestic law, CCTV cited Wang as saying.