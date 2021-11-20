China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com

China

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:19 am

Related News

China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com

Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000)

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:19 am
The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated regulations under antimonopoly legislation, involving companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, and imposed penalties, according to a notice from the regulator.

Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000), it said.

($1 = 6.3863 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Top News / World+Biz

china / Alibaba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  