China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com
Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000)
China's State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated regulations under antimonopoly legislation, involving companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, and imposed penalties, according to a notice from the regulator.
($1 = 6.3863 Chinese yuan renminbi)