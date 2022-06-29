China to extend tariff exemptions on some US products
China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until 15 February next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until 15 February next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.