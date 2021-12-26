China Evergrande reports progress in resuming home deliveries

China

Reuters
26 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:32 pm

Related News

China Evergrande reports progress in resuming home deliveries

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. It is struggling to repay bondholders, banks, suppliers, and deliver homes to buyers, epitomising a bloated industry suffering from the Chinese government's deleveraging campaign

Reuters
26 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:32 pm
The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China. August 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China. August 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had made initial progress in resuming construction work with its chairman vowing to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. It is struggling to repay bondholders, banks, suppliers, and deliver homes to buyers, epitomising a bloated industry suffering from the Chinese government's deleveraging campaign.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan stressed during a meeting on Sunday that no one at Evergrande would be allowed to "lie flat", urging employees to fight day and night so that sales can be resumed and debts repaid, Evergrande said in a statement.

"With the company resuming construction work at full steam, the group plans to deliver 115 projects in December," Hui said in the statement. "With five days left this month, we must go all out to ensure we meet the goal of delivering 39,000 units this month."

His pledge came a day after China's top real estate regulator told the official Xinhua News Agency the government would resolutely tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential properties by some top developers. 

Also on Saturday, China's central bank said it would safeguard the legal rights of home buyers. 

The statement said Evergrande had resumed cooperation with more than 80% of decoration companies and long-term suppliers, having signed 6,869 contracts with material suppliers.

The Chinese government has in recent months marginally eased property financing to prevent a hard landing of the sector, but has not reversed its property curbs designed to reduce leverage and discourage speculation.

Chinese authorities are scrutinising the assets of Evergrande and its wealthy chairman but expect no fire sale for now, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in mid-December. 

World+Biz / Global Economy

Evergrande / Evergrande Group  / China Evergrande / China Evergrande crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

11h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

12h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

2h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

3h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market