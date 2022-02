Fireworks explode over skyline building to celebrate New Year in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The number of passenger trips during China's Lunar New Year holiday this year is expected to have grown 31.7% from last year, China's state television CCTV said on Sunday, citing the transportation ministry.

The estimated number of trips totalled 130 million, CCTV quoted the Ministry of Transport as saying.