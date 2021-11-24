China denounces US for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit

Democracy is the common value of all mankind, not the patent of a few countries, the spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Zhao Lijian recently said regarding US President's democracy summit.

"China firmly opposes the US's invitation to the Taiwan authorities to participate in the so-called 'Leaders' Democracy Summit'," he said, reports Radio Hong Kong.

According to a published on the website of the US State Department, President Biden has invited about 110 countries and regions, including the Taiwan authorities, to participate in the "Leaders' Democracy Summit". The list does not include China or Russia.

"There is only one China in the world. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. The one-China principle is a universally recognised norm of international relations. Apart from being a part of China, Taiwan has no other status in international law," he added.

Zhao Lijian went on saying: "We solemnly urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiqués, stop providing any platform to 'Taiwan independence' forces and stop opening up for 'Taiwan independence' forces. Setting up a stage for the 'Taiwan independence' forces will only prevent oneself from coming to Taiwan. Playing with 'Taiwan independence' will eventually lead to fire.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson added that democracy is the common value of all mankind, not the patent of a few countries.

"What the US has done just proves that the so-called democracy is just a cover, a tool that the US uses to advance its geostrategic goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, and serve its own selfish interests," he said.

China also deemed the move by the US as a way "to promote group politics and provoke camp confrontation under the cloak of democracy is a reappearance of the Cold War mentality and has been generally questioned and opposed by people of insight in the international community."