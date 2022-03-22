China demands US revoke sanctions on Chinese officials

22 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
China demands US revoke sanctions on Chinese officials

China demands US revoke sanctions on Chinese officials

China on Tuesday demanded that the United States immediately revoke sanctions imposed against Chinese officials for so-called human rights violations or face reciprocal countermeasures from China.

"The US statement is full of ideological bias and political lies, discrediting China and suppressing Chinese officials for no reason. What the United States has done violates international law and norms, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

China is firmly opposed to this, Wang said. 

