China cuts key rates, stepping up monetary stimulus effort to underpin economy

China

Reuters
20 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 10:58 am

Related News

China cuts key rates, stepping up monetary stimulus effort to underpin economy

The LPR cuts were expected after official comments called for more monetary easing to prop up the broad economy

Reuters
20 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 10:58 am
A man checks phone at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China March 14, 2019. Photo :Reuters
A man checks phone at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China March 14, 2019. Photo :Reuters

China stepped up its monetary easing efforts to prop up a slowing economy this week by lowering a set of key policy rates and lending benchmarks, and markets believe Beijing could ease further before growth bottoms out.

With the property downturn seen persisting into 2022 and fast-spreading Omicron variant dampening consumer activity, many analysts expect more easing measures will be necessary, despite other major economies, including the United States, appearing set to tighten their monetary policies this year.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.70% from 3.80%. And the five-year LPR was reduced by 5 basis points to 4.60% from 4.65%, the first reduction since April 2020.

The LPR cuts were expected after official comments called for more monetary easing to prop up the broad economy.

All 43 participants in a snap Reuters poll predicted a cut to the one-year LPR for a second straight month. Among them, 40 respondents also forecast a reduction to the five-year LPR rate.

The cut to the 5-year LPR suggested that "the Chinese authorities are keen to lower the cost of credit lending, so the total credit growth is expected to rebound after the Spring Festival to ease the pressure on macro economy," said Marco Sun, chief financial analyst at MUFG.

"China's monetary policy still has some room for easing in the first half of this year, depending on the policy transmission effect and the growth target set by annual parliamentary meeting in March."

China's central bank "should hurry up, make our operations forward-looking, move ahead of the market curve, and respond to the general concerns of the market in a timely manner," People's Bank of China Vice Governor Liu Guoqiang said on Tuesday, heightening market expectations for more stimulus to help economic stability.

Sheana Yue, China economist at Capital Economics, expects a further 20 basis point cut to the one-year LPR during the first half of this year.

Liu's comments followed unexpected cuts to borrowing costs for short- and medium-term loans this week, after December economic data showed further weakening in consumption and the troubled property sector, both major growth drivers.

Interest rates on medium-term lending facilities (MLF) now serve as a guide to the LPR. Market participants believe moves to the LPR should mimic adjustments to MLF rates.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

china / Economy / stimulus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

21h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

23h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

23h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

15h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

15h | Videos
What Causes Tsunamis?

What Causes Tsunamis?

15h | Videos
Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’