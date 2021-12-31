China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

China

Reuters
31 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:14 pm

Related News

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

For NEVs for public transport, subsidies would be cut by 10% in 2021 and 20% in 2022

Reuters
31 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:14 pm
An employee inspects a circuit board on the controller production line at a Gree factory, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
An employee inspects a circuit board on the controller production line at a Gree factory, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

China will cut its subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEV), such as electric cars, by 30% next year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry said on its website the 2022 NEV subsidies policy will terminate on 31 December, 2022, and NEV will not be subsidised afterwards.

The ministry had said in April 2020 that subsidies for NEV would be cut from 2020 to 2022 by 10%, 20% and 30% respectively.

For NEVs for public transport, subsidies would be cut by 10% in 2021 and 20% in 2022.

China, the world's biggest auto market, has set a target for NEVs, including plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to make up 20% of auto sales by 2025.

Global automakers such as Volkswagen AG , General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla Inc are ramping up electric vehicle production in China.

The Ministry also said China would tighten up supervision of NEV safety issues to prevent accidents.

Industry body China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimated earlier this month that sales of NEVs in China would grow by 47% to 5 million this year.

Tech / World+Biz

china / China car / China energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

4h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

5h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

7h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

3h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

3h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

3h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity