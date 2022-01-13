China consumer rights group says KFC promotion encourages buying frenzy

China

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 01:14 pm

Related News

China consumer rights group says KFC promotion encourages buying frenzy

Other people paid others to purchase meals for them, or just threw them away

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 01:14 pm
A woman walks out a KFC restaurant in Beijing February 25, 2013. Photo :Reuters
A woman walks out a KFC restaurant in Beijing February 25, 2013. Photo :Reuters

A top Chinese consumer rights group on Wednesday urged the public to boycott a meal promotion by Yum China-operated KFC restaurants, which it said sent some consumers into a buying frenzy, wasting food.

KFC launched the promotion last week with Pop Mart , a Chinese toy maker known for its mystery boxes, which allowed customers to collect limited edition versions of large-eyed and round-faced Dimoo toy dolls when buying certain KFC meals.

This led to at least one consumer spending 10,494 yuan ($1,649) to buy 106 set meals at one go to collect the toys, the China Consumer Association said in a statement, describing it as "impulsive consumption".

Other people paid others to purchase meals for them, or just threw them away.

KFC "used limited-edition blind box sales to induce and condone consumers' irrational and excessive purchase of meal sets, which goes against public order, good customs and the spirit of the law," the association said.

Yum China and Pop Mart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

KFC launched the promotion to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the opening of its first outlet on the Chinese mainland. The mystery boxes have been a big trend, particularly among young people.

China in 2020 launched a major campaign against food wastage, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, amid growing worries about food security during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the campaign it banned online influencers from binge eating on social media platforms, and also urged restaurant-goers not to order more than they can eat.

Top News / World+Biz

china / KFC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

22m | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

2h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

37m | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

16h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

19h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found