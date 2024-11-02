China confirms EU delegation visit for EV tariff talks

Cars to be exported sit at a terminal in the port of Yantai, Shandong province, China January 10, 2024. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

China's commerce ministry on Friday confirmed that the European Union will send representatives to the country for negotiations regarding price commitments in the electric vehicle tariff dispute.

The EU indicated they would come to China to continue consultations on the specifics of the price commitment proposal after intensive communications, the ministry said in a statement.

"China welcomes this and hopes that the next round of consultations will be conducted in accordance with the principles of pragmatism and balance, with a view to reaching a mutually acceptable solution," it added.