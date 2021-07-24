China confirms ban on for-profit tutoring in core school subjects - Xinhua

24 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
24 July, 2021

China confirms ban on for-profit tutoring in core school subjects - Xinhua

Curriculum-based tutoring institutions will be barred from raising money through listings or other capital-related activities, while listed companies will not be allowed to invest in such institutions

Children leave a school in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo/File Photo
China is barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates, a report in the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

The news confirmed a measure contained in a government document widely circulated on Friday and confirmed by Reuters that sent shockwaves through China's vast private education sector, hitting providers' share prices. 

Foreign investment in the sector will be prohibited under the rules set out by the State Council, Xinhua said.

Curriculum-based tutoring institutions will be barred from raising money through listings or other capital-related activities, while listed companies will not be allowed to invest in such institutions, according to the rules.

The policy aims to "significantly" reduce the financial burdens faced by students and families within three years, the news agency said.

