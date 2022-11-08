China cancelled EU leader's video address at opening of major trade expo

China

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 02:20 pm

Related News

China cancelled EU leader's video address at opening of major trade expo

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
European Council President Charles Michel speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference during an EU-China summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium April 1, 2022. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS
European Council President Charles Michel speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference during an EU-China summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium April 1, 2022. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese authorities behind a major trade expo in Shanghai pulled an opening ceremony address by the European Council president that was set to criticise Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced trade dependency on China, diplomats said.

The pre-recorded video by Charles Michel was meant to be one of several from world leaders and heads of international organisations including Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.

The diplomats, who cannot be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters they were surprised the speech was removed.

"President Michel was invited to address 5th Hongqiao Forum/CIIE in Shanghai," Barend Leyts, a spokesman for Michel told Reuters. "As requested by the Chinese authorities, we had indeed provided a pre-recorded message which was ultimately not shown. We have addressed this through the normal diplomatic channels."

No one from China's foreign ministry or the co-organisers of the expo, China's commerce ministry and the Shanghai city government, responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Other dignitaries who did speak at the ceremony after Xi included the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the director-general of the World Trade Organization and the presidents of Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Belarus, according to the expo's official website.

Belarus's Alexander Lukashenko is a staunch ally of Russia's leader Vladimir Putin whose country has hosted thousands of Russian troops before and during what Moscow calls a "special operation" in Ukraine.

FOCUS ON RUSSIA AND TRADE

The European Council president's speech was set to be heavily critical of "Russia's illegal war against Ukraine" and say Europe is learning "important lessons" from it, according to excerpts of the address provided by European diplomats.

Europe has been over-dependent on Russia for fossil fuels, leading to a trade imbalance, Michel was to say.

"In Europe, we want balance in our trade relations … to avoid over-dependencies," according to the diplomats familiar with what he was to say. "This is also true of our trade relations with China."

Michel was also set to call for China to do more do put an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine.

China has consistently refused to criticise Russia's aggression which has ravaged cities across Ukraine and killed thousands of troops and civilians since it began on 24 February.

"China has a role in using its influence to stop Russia's brutal war … through your so-called "no-limits" partnership with Russia, " Michel was to say, referring to a pact announced by Xi and Putin in Beijing before the war began. "You, China, can help put an end to this."

Both Xi and Michel are expected to attend and meet at the Group of Twenty (G20) heads of state summit in Bali next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The President of the European Council is one of the European Union's top ranked officials whose role includes representing the bloc at international summits and bilateral summits with other heads of state.

Since 2019, the EU has officially regarded China as a partner, an economic competitor and systemic rival.

The EU's foreign policy service said in a paper last month that Beijing should now be thought of primarily as a competitor that is promoting "an alternative vision of the world order".

World+Biz

china / EU / Trade Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

4h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

7h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

7h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

2h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

20h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

20h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation