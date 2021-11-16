China calls for joint 'active steps' to advance ties with US in 'positive direction'

China

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 10:41 am

Tuesday's meeting is the first virtual meeting between the two leaders

A man holds a mobile phone in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man holds a mobile phone in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking during a virtual meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday, called for China-US relations to be advanced "in a positive direction" with "active steps." 

"China and the US should each run their domestic affairs well and, at the same time, shoulder their share of international responsibilities, and work together to advance the noble cause of world peace and development," Xi said, before calling for the two sides to increase communication and cooperation,reports CGTN.

Noting that China and the US are the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, he said the two countries should work together to advance the cause of world peace and development. 

On jointly safeguarding a peaceful and stable international environment, Xi emphasized finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. 

For his part, Biden said he hoped to have a candid conversation with Xi, adding that it was important they communicated openly and honestly. 

The US president also said he hoped his next meeting with Xi would be face to face.

Tuesday's meeting is the first virtual meeting between the two leaders. Since the beginning of this year, Xi has held two phone conversations with Biden.

