China braces for typhoon Muifa: Flights cancelled, warnings issued

China

Hindustan Times
14 September, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:28 pm

Related News

China braces for typhoon Muifa: Flights cancelled, warnings issued

Hindustan Times
14 September, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:28 pm
An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port as Typhoon Muifa approaches, in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China.(Reuters)
An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port as Typhoon Muifa approaches, in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China.(Reuters)

Typhoon Muifa gained strength in East China Sea on Wednesday resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights out of Shanghai and threatening the port shared by the cities Ningbo and Zhoushan.

Typhoon Muifa- China's 12th cyclone of the year- was expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon or night, according to the country's forecasters. Financial hub Shanghai issued an advisory warning ahead of typhoon Muifa's landfall.

Here are top 8 updates on typhoon Muifa in China:

1. China's Zhejiang province upgraded its typhoon emergency response to the highest level.

2. Typhoon Muifa is expected to move northwest where it could intensify and eventually reach coastal areas south of Zhoushan, according to the China's weather agency.

3. More than 50% of flights will be reduced or cancelled at Shanghai Pudong Airport and Hongqiao Airport.

4. Typhoon Muifa should weaken as it approaches Shanghai, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center said. Although, Shanghai upgraded its typhoon warning to the third-highest level.

5. Major container ports in Shanghai and Ningbo suspended operations.

6. Liquefied natural gas import terminals in Ningbo, Zhoushan island and Jiangsu province have also shut.

7. China will suspend operations of more than 380 trains in the Yangtze River Delta.

8. Schools in the region were shut, and in some provinces most Covid-19 test requirements were halted.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Typhoon Muifa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

26m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

51m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

21h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka