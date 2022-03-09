China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to 'breaking point'
At a daily news briefing, the Chinese foreign ministry urged the United States to take China's concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia
Moves by US-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a "breaking point", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
