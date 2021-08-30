China bans exams for six-year-old school children

30 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 04:52 pm

Students in China used to be required to take exams from the first year of primary school, up until a university entrance exam at the age of 18

Students are pictured during a Chinese class at Changchun Street Primary School of Wuhan during a government-organized media tour following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Students are pictured during a Chinese class at Changchun Street Primary School of Wuhan during a government-organized media tour following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

China has announced a ban on written exams for six and seven-year-olds.

It is the latest effort to try and relieve pressure on parents and students in a highly competitive education system, reports the BBC.

Students used to be required to take exams from the first year of primary school, up until a university entrance exam at the age of 18. But the education ministry said the pressure is harming the "physical and mental health" of pupils.

In a statement, the ministry said: "Exams are a necessary part of school education.... [but] some schools have problems like excessive exams, that cause excessive burden on students...this must be corrected."

The rules also limits the number of test and exams a school can set per term.

"First and second grades of elementary school will not need to take paper-based exams. For other grades, the school can organise a final exam every semester. Mid-term exams are allowed for junior high. Localities are not allowed to organise regional or inter-school exams for all grades of primary school," the Ministry of Education (MOE) added.

"Non-graduating junior high students are also not allowed to organise weekly tests, unit exams, monthly exams etc. Examinations disguised under various names like academic research is also not allowed."

Reaction on China's social media platform Weibo was mixed with some saying it was a step in the right direction to relieve pressure on children. Others questioned how schools will test and measure abilities without exams.

The announcement is part of wider reforms in China's education sector.

