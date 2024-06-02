China banning 'wealth-flaunting' influencers on social media

China

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:03 pm

Related News

China banning 'wealth-flaunting' influencers on social media

The accounts of multiple users who posted about their luxurious lifestyles are blocked in a government crackdown on conspicuous displays of wealth.

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:03 pm
Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk past a Gucci luxury goods store, operated by Kering SA, at night in the Lujiazui district of Shanghai, China. Photos: NBC News
Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk past a Gucci luxury goods store, operated by Kering SA, at night in the Lujiazui district of Shanghai, China. Photos: NBC News

China is intensifying its efforts to restrain extravagant displays of wealth on social media, leading to the disappearance of many influencers known for showcasing their luxurious lifestyles, according to NBC News. 

One such influencer, Wang Hongquan, had boasted about owning seven properties in Beijing and wearing outfits worth no less than 10 million yuan ($1.38 million). His online content, which included videos of maids, numerous Hermès handbags, and expensive sports cars, has come under scrutiny.   

NBC News reported that, as of Tuesday (28 May), Wang's Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) account, which had amassed 4.3 million followers, was no longer accessible. Attempts to access it returned an error message stating the account had been blocked "due to violations of Douyin's community guidelines."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Other influencers with similar content have also seen their accounts blocked. This includes Bo Gongzi (Young Wealthy Lord Bai) with 2.9 million followers and Baoyu Jiajie (Abalone Sister) with 2.3 million followers.

This crackdown follows an announcement last month by China's Cyberspace Administration, the national internet regulator, which launched a campaign targeting influencers who "create a 'wealth-flaunting' persona, deliberately showcasing a luxurious life built on money, in order to attract followers and traffic."

This is not the first instance of Chinese authorities attempting to regulate online content to discourage undesirable social trends. In 2022, officials introduced a "code of conduct" that prohibited livestream hosts from displaying or promoting luxury goods, jewelry, cash, and other assets.

Shoppers line up to enter an Hermes International SCA store on Canton Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Hong Kong in 2015.
Shoppers line up to enter an Hermes International SCA store on Canton Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Hong Kong in 2015.

China's economic slowdown has particularly impacted the middle class, with a decrease in confidence among this demographic. The job market for young people has also become intensely competitive, leading some to withdraw from societal participation or view social media content creation as their only viable career path.

"When people are unhappy with their own lives and see online content depicting happiness and wealth that feels disconnected from reality, it creates a warped psychological effect," said Lyla Lai, a former beauty influencer who had over a million followers on Douyin. Lai, who left Douyin amid criticism of her sales tactics and lifestyle said, there were "concerns about young people today seeing too much of this stuff and not focusing on their studies anymore, getting caught up in this excessive, greedy materialism."

"In the long run, that's definitely not good for development, so this cleanup is really necessary," Lai said from her new home in Australia. 

"But at the root of it, we also need to see the economy being able to develop more, so people can have a greater sense of fulfillment and happiness in their lives, rather than just seeking psychological comfort through the internet", she added. 

Splash

Social Media / wealth-flaunting / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

3h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

2h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

31m | Videos
Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

2h | Videos
CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

3h | Videos
Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

4h | Videos