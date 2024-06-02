China banning 'wealth-flaunting' influencers on social media

China is intensifying its efforts to restrain extravagant displays of wealth on social media, leading to the disappearance of many influencers known for showcasing their luxurious lifestyles, according to NBC News.

One such influencer, Wang Hongquan, had boasted about owning seven properties in Beijing and wearing outfits worth no less than 10 million yuan ($1.38 million). His online content, which included videos of maids, numerous Hermès handbags, and expensive sports cars, has come under scrutiny.

NBC News reported that, as of Tuesday (28 May), Wang's Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) account, which had amassed 4.3 million followers, was no longer accessible. Attempts to access it returned an error message stating the account had been blocked "due to violations of Douyin's community guidelines."

Other influencers with similar content have also seen their accounts blocked. This includes Bo Gongzi (Young Wealthy Lord Bai) with 2.9 million followers and Baoyu Jiajie (Abalone Sister) with 2.3 million followers.

This crackdown follows an announcement last month by China's Cyberspace Administration, the national internet regulator, which launched a campaign targeting influencers who "create a 'wealth-flaunting' persona, deliberately showcasing a luxurious life built on money, in order to attract followers and traffic."

This is not the first instance of Chinese authorities attempting to regulate online content to discourage undesirable social trends. In 2022, officials introduced a "code of conduct" that prohibited livestream hosts from displaying or promoting luxury goods, jewelry, cash, and other assets.

Shoppers line up to enter an Hermes International SCA store on Canton Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Hong Kong in 2015.

China's economic slowdown has particularly impacted the middle class, with a decrease in confidence among this demographic. The job market for young people has also become intensely competitive, leading some to withdraw from societal participation or view social media content creation as their only viable career path.

"When people are unhappy with their own lives and see online content depicting happiness and wealth that feels disconnected from reality, it creates a warped psychological effect," said Lyla Lai, a former beauty influencer who had over a million followers on Douyin. Lai, who left Douyin amid criticism of her sales tactics and lifestyle said, there were "concerns about young people today seeing too much of this stuff and not focusing on their studies anymore, getting caught up in this excessive, greedy materialism."

"In the long run, that's definitely not good for development, so this cleanup is really necessary," Lai said from her new home in Australia.

"But at the root of it, we also need to see the economy being able to develop more, so people can have a greater sense of fulfillment and happiness in their lives, rather than just seeking psychological comfort through the internet", she added.