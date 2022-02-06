China, Argentina pledge closer ties on currency, 'Belt and Road'

China

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

China, Argentina pledge closer ties on currency, 'Belt and Road'

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 07:38 pm
China is putting forward the concept of ownership through the BRI/ Reuters
China is putting forward the concept of ownership through the BRI/ Reuters

China and Argentina pledged on Sunday to deepen strategic cooperation on trade, currency and the infrastructure-focused Belt and Road Initiative, the government and state media said after a meeting of presidents Xi Jinping and Alberto Fernandez.

The leaders, who met on the sidelines of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, agreed on a five-year plan for agricultural cooperation and identified key areas to grow and diversify trade and investment in the sector.

China is a major buyer of Argentine soybeans and beef. It also has a major currency swap deal with the country, which helps to bolster its dwindling foreign reserves. Fernandez is battling to revive the economy of Argentina, a major grains producer.

Argentina's government said in a statement that the two sides had highlighted the importance of the currency swap between their central banks and agreed to continue "strengthening cooperation" in this regard.

The two also signed a memorandum of understanding related to China's signature Belt and Road initiative, a platform for Chinese investment in railways, ports and highways worldwide.

"This strategic decision will allow the national government to sign different agreements that guarantee financing for investments and works for more than $23.7 billion," Argentina's government said. The Chinese side did not give such a figure.

In a 40-minute meeting, Xi and Fernandez agreed to cooperate and invest in areas such as green and sustainable development, as well as digital economy.

China is willing to share development opportunities with Argentina and help it expand exports and upgrade its industries, China's foreign ministry quoted Xi as saying.

He was quoted as saying the two countries should deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy and mining, infrastructure, investment and financing, anti-epidemic efforts, the digital economy, green development and other areas.

World+Biz

'Belt and Road' / 'Belt and Road' initiative / china / Argentine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

7h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

8h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

54m | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

1h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

1h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places