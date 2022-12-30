China appoints Qin Gang as new foreign minister - state radio

China appoints Qin Gang as new foreign minister - state radio

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

China has appointed Qin Gang as its new foreign minister, state radio reported on Friday.

Qin, who is currently the Chinese ambassador to the United States, would be replacing Wang Yi.

