China anti-graft watchdog probes former justice minister

02 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
He was also a deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming minister in 2018

Fu Zhenghua, is pictured during a meeting in Beijing, China on Jan. 17, 2011, when he was head of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. Photo :Reuters
China's top anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday it is investigating a former justice minister, Fu Zhenghua, for suspected serious violations of discipline and national laws.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the probe in a statement that did not give details about the investigation.

Fu, 66, and the commission could not be reached for comment.

He was also a deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming minister in 2018. He had led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former security czar Zhou Yongkang, who was found guilty of corruption.

