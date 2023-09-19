China and EU hold talks on AI, cross-border data flow amid renewed tensions

China

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:13 pm

Related News

China and EU hold talks on AI, cross-border data flow amid renewed tensions

The talks on Monday covered key issues including platforms and data regulation, AI, and cross-border flow of industrial data

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:13 pm
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/

China and the European Union held talks on topics including artificial intelligence and cross-border data flows on Monday in Beijing, amid disputes over an EU probe into China's electric vehicle (EV) subsidies.

The talks were part of an EU-China High-level Digital Dialogue co-chaired by China's Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and the European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova, the first of such dialogue in three years, the European Commission said in a statement.

The meeting comes as tensions between China and the EU are heightened after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an investigation into whether to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect EU producers.

Beijing criticised the probe as a "protectionist act" and warned it would damage economic relations.

The talks on Monday covered key issues including platforms and data regulation, AI, and cross-border flow of industrial data, China and the EU said.

The European Commission conveyed concerns about "difficulties faced by EU companies in China to make use of their industrial data, as a result of the application of recent legislation."

The statement did not elaborate on which legislation it was referring to. China expanded its counter-espionage law in July, with wide-ranging updates including banning the transfer of any information related to national security and broadening the definition of spying.

Zhang told the meeting that China welcomes companies from all over the world, including Europe, to share the development opportunities of its digital economy and achieve win-win results, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Both sides agreed to promote an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for the development of the digital economy, Xinhua said.

The two parties also discussed other topics including research and innovation, information and communication technology, and safety of products sold online.

Top News / World+Biz

China / EU / Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

1h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

36m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS