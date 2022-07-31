China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territorial integrity'

China

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 12:47 pm

Related News

China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territorial integrity'

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 12:47 pm
Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are seen in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are seen in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity", an air force spokesman said on Sunday, referring to Taiwan, as tensions rise over the self-ruled island.

Air force spokesman Shen Jinke was quoted by state media as saying at a military airshow that the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling "the precious island of our motherland".

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, number 3 in the line of presidential succession, signalled on Friday she was embarking on a trip to Asia. She did not mention Taiwan, but speculation of a visit there has intensified in recent days, fuelling tensions beyond the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing claims democratically ruled Taiwan as a Chinese province.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and "those who play with fire will perish by it."

Shen said on Sunday: "The air force has the firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday the United States has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan.

World+Biz

China-Taiwan tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

1h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

2h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

4h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

3h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

3h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

3h | Videos
Is it time to change the admission test system?

Is it time to change the admission test system?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania