China agrees to further financial cooperation with EU

China

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 08:20 pm

An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/

China agreed with the European Union to further promote two-way opening up of their respective financial sectors and increase regulatory cooperation in the industry, in broad-ranging economic talks on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

In the ninth round of the trade and economic dialogue between the EU and China, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis had "pragmatic", "candid" and "efficient" discussions on macroeconomics, industrial and supply chains, trade and investment, as well as financial cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

