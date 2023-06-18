Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

China

Reuters
18 June, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 08:49 am

Related News

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Reuters
18 June, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 08:49 am
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Bejing, China, June 18, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Bejing, China, June 18, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday, the first top American diplomat to visit China in five years, amid frosty bilateral ties and dim prospects for any breakthrough on the long list of disputes between the world's two largest economies.

Having postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, Blinken is the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

During his stay through Monday, he is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, seeking to establish open and durable communication channels to ensure the strategic rivalry between the two countries does not spiral into conflict.

There is an expectation Blinken's visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings in coming months, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. It could also set the stage for meetings between Xi and Biden at multilateral summits later in the year.

Biden said on Saturday he hopes to meet with President Xi in the next several months.

A November meeting of the two leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali briefly eased fears of a new Cold War, but following the flight of the alleged Chinese spy balloon over the United States, high-level communication has been rare.

The rest of the world will closely follow Blinken's trip as any escalation between superpowers could have worldwide repercussions on everything from financial markets to trade routes and practices and global supply chains.

"There's a recognition on both sides that we do need to have senior-level channels of communication," a senior State Department official told reporters during a refuelling stop in Tokyo en route to Beijing.

"That we are at an important point in the relationship where I think reducing the risk of miscalculation, or as our Chinese friends often say, stopping the downward spiral in the relationship, is something that's important," the official said.

Ties between the countries have deteriorated across the board, raising concerns that they might one day clash militarily over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own. They are also at odds over issues ranging from trade, US efforts to hold back China's semiconductor industry and Beijing's human rights track record.

Particularly alarming for China's neighbours has been its reluctance to engage in regular military-to-military talks with Washington, despite repeated US attempts.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday before departing for Beijing, Blinken said his trip had three main objectives: Setting up mechanisms for crisis management, advancing US and allies' interests and speaking directly about related concerns, and exploring areas of potential cooperation.

"If we want to make sure, as we do, that the competition that we have with China doesn't veer into conflict, the place you start is with communicating," Blinken said. He said he would also be raising the issue of US citizens detained in China on charges Washington says are politically motivated.

Among topics likely to be discussed are potentially increasing commercial flights between the two countries, a US official said, describing it as a move that would help promote people to people ties, although the official did not predict any progress.

Still, US officials in a briefing call previewing the trip earlier in the week played down any expectations of much progress. While Blinken's main goal will be "candid, direct and constructive" discussions, the officials said, breakthroughs are not likely on any major issues, including the flow of fentanyl precursors and Americans detained in China.

Seeking China's cooperation on stemming the flow of fentanyl precursors was a key item on the agenda, the US official said. The Chinese side has been reluctant to cooperate on the issue, US officials have said.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Anthony Blinken / China / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

22h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

16h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

18h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000